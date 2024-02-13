Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells 12,133 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of AMZN traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.64. 56,300,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,972,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.