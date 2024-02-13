Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells 12,133 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.64. 56,300,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,972,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

