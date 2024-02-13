Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells 7,200 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.82, for a total transaction of $2,893,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Edward Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.89. 405,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.48.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

