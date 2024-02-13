Insider Selling: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Director Sells 29,062 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 29,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $671,041.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,824.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Zaitzeff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,718 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $470,920.14.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 19,660 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $436,452.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

BHLB stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 286,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.91. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,809,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 777.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 314,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 279,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 215,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 201,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

