Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CEO Sells 49,000 Shares of Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.0 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. The company had a trading volume of 540,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.