Insider Selling: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Sells 53,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,071,360.00.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. 606,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

