Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,668 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total transaction of $2,136,994.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,916,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,233,269.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $8.83 on Tuesday, hitting $273.84. 108,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $289.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.55.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 98.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

View Our Latest Report on MORN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $34,320,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 76.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 89,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 13.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 216,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 42.9% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 19.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.