Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Sells 1,209 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. 1,167,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYTM
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.