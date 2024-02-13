Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CFO Sells 1,209 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $62,118.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. 1,167,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Recommended Stories

