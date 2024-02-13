Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells 1,205 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Schrödinger Stock Performance

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 658,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,698. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SDGR. KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 118.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,567,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 185.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 885,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

