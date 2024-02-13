Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 194,910 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total transaction of $31,507,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 687,981,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $31,454,575.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $31,546,183.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total transaction of $31,819,057.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $31,721,602.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $32,070,491.40.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $31,667,027.70.

On Friday, January 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $31,729,398.90.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

TMUS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,783,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after acquiring an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

