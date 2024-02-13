International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Up 26.9% in January

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 576,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of International Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 13,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
International Bancshares Stock Down 5.1 %
International Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBOC
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Bancshares
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.