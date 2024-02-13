Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 24,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $24.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

