Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 24,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,252. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $24.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.