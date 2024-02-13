Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.84. 95,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 65,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 1,604.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

