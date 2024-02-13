Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

