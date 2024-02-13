Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Invesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of IVZ opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $19.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IVZ
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Krispy Kreme stock could take you by surprise this week
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Under Armour’s turnaround gains traction on raised EPS forecast
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- CF Industries stock leaves competitors in the dust
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.