Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.96. 1,212,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,837. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.35 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.32.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

