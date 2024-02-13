Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.17. 6,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988. The stock has a market cap of $162.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $119.26.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.2994 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSCI. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

