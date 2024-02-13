IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Sells 658,809 Shares

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $988,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

IO Biotech Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IO Biotech stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,044. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IO Biotech

About IO Biotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOBT. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech during the first quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech during the first quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,185 shares in the last quarter.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

