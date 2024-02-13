IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ CSML traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,782. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $36.84.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

