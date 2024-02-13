iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Trading Down 2.3%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFGet Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 23 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIFFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.22% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

