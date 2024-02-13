iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the January 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,003,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,818,000 after acquiring an additional 444,668 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after acquiring an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after purchasing an additional 54,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after purchasing an additional 129,179 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $74.35. 276,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,602. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $76.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

