iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

INDY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,930. The stock has a market cap of $779.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67.

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

