Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after buying an additional 1,572,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after buying an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.4 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,848,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,365. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.