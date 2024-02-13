Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. 628,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

