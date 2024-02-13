Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

SCHB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 900,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

