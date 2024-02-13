Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,346,000 after buying an additional 1,246,543 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $496.59. 5,464,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.59. The company has a market cap of $384.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

