Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,119 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,119 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,414,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,857. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

