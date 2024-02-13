Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after buying an additional 4,502,952 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Nutrien by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after buying an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 93.2% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

NYSE NTR traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,836. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

