Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052,082 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,729,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after buying an additional 1,217,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after buying an additional 996,561 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. 5,274,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

