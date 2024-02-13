Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jayud Global Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 175,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. Jayud Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

