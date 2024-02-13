Jenny Herman Sells 787 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) SVP Jenny Herman sold 787 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $22,264.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,698. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 34,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 134,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

