Jet Protocol (JET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $136,469.95

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $136,469.95 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform.

