Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $164,849.70

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $164,849.70 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015356 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,522.81 or 1.00014211 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00179071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00554153 USD and is down -31.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $138,919.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.