JetBlue Airways Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 77,004 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical volume of 61,033 call options.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 20.1 %

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 51,368,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,552,432. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.