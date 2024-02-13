John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Shares Down 12.6%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) fell 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

John Wood Group Stock Down 12.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

