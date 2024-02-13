Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,481 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total transaction of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,908,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $8.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,141. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $289.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 98.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

