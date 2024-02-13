Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) COO Sells $3,645,610.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.06. 3,741,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,111,195. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

