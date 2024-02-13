Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.64 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $783.22 million and $17.64 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,763 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

