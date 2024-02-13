Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the January 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 10,990,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

