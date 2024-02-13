Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Up 30.1% in January

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 152,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KE. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,761,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 404,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 295,951 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,878 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,307,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KE. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KE traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 195,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $504.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.34.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.