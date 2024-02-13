Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000-2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.49. 3,673,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,885. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.