KLA Co. (KLAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $26.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.3 %

KLAC stock opened at $648.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $582.93 and its 200 day moving average is $524.98. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna downgraded shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.