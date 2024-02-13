Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 2.1 %

DEO traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.67. 333,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,957. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

