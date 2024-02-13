KOK (KOK) Trading Up 26.5% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, KOK has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $272,424.99 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015252 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,525.51 or 1.00006240 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00178575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00805549 USD and is down -8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $240,075.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

