Kyber Network Crystal v2 One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.64 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $100.61 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 230,280,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

