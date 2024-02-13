Lakeland Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Lakeland Industries Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
LAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.
