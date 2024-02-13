Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.66. 1,291,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 148,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,103,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,699,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

