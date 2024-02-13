LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 9.4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 86,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 208,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNZA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Stories

