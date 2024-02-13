Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.45

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 101224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Libero Copper & Gold Stock Up 1,142.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

