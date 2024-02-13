Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.55% of Limoneira worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMNR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Limoneira by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Limoneira from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Limoneira stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 48,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $41.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

