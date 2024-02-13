Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 749.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after purchasing an additional 233,348 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

LIN traded down $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,529. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

