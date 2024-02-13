Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and $158.41 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,347,684 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,318,121.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00650734 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
